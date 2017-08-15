UNMASKED: Dr Grace “StopIt” Ntombizodwa Mugabe, Abused And Still Standing

Ndaba Nhuku | Amai venyika. Umama welizwe. Mother of the nation!!

Leave aside her beating her errant kids and their sweethearts. No woman has ever been abused and yet turn around the tables and leave those close to her stunned.

When working in the then PM’s office, she was young, recently married and at that time when new marriages are rocky and seemingly unworkable because the once dearly loving strangers are now adjusting to living together.

She was a beautiful lady. She caught the roving eye of the most powerful man in the land, the PM, Robert Gabriel Mugabe. Mugabe sent his CIO bosses to “propose” on his behalf. The biblical Moses went for Uriah’s stunningly beautiful wife in a similar fashion. Mugabe’s then wife, Sally (allegedly advisor during the Gukurahundi era) was bedridden, and Mugabe wanted someone by his side, at night or lunch hour. Grace was cornered; to love Mugabe or not to? If she refused, what would I happen to the job she loved, the relatives who were also I involved in courting her for the Boss. Could she resist the handsome educated PM? She had no a route of escape. She fell for the PM and “nursed” his emotional being as he went through the illness of his beloved Sally. He respected the religious nation by keeping his affair secretive.

But Harare is not a secret man’s land. As the affair was whispered around the corridors of power, Grace, then a mother of one, had to let others deliver the sad news to her husband, their marriage was over. A parliamentary affair had killed it. Mugabe let his trusted elders and friends, including the then immensely respected Catholic Bishop Chakaipa deal with Sally’s tortured body and soul. Subsequently, Grace had a beautiful baby girl, Bona, bless the then childless Mugabe’s life. (Can we call her a prostitute? Deep down we all know the answer to that).

Once in the State House, after Sally had bid goodbye to the world, Grace realised life was not rosy at all. She was a novice surrounded by liberation war hardcores of men and women who seemed to be blind to her existence. It is alleged, Mugabe would still see some of his then liberation times girlfriends to the constant torrent of Grace’s tears.

A beloved man, world renown and adoredeven by the British to knight him Sir Robert, he was always traveling and Grace becoming just a show girl by his shoulder. She longed for real life. She realised she now has security people watching all her moves, what she ate, who she gossiped with, and which men got uncomfortably oae to her. Life in the presidential palace was horror she had to get used to it. Many abused women emotionally escape their horrors by adopting some obsessions. Grace became the First Shopper! Women knew the latest fashion from her.

She also pleased Mugabe by producing more babies. Politically, she was ignored and not seen as anybody. Her male friends were allegedly disposed of! By who? God knows. Did she grieve for them? Was the media kind to her? Did anyone see the tortured inside being of her external Gucci life? Zimbabwe’s economy was on a grand slide and Zimbabweans in general started blaming the fashion conscious Grace for their misfortunes. Nothing is more horrendous for a woman than to be compared with another woman who her husband was married to or is in love with. Sally was praised as Grace was dehumanised. Meanwhile politicians began fighting for positions in her husband’s party.

With age men around her husband aimed at replacing him upon retirement or death. They tried and failed to get rid of Mugabe’s female Deputy President, Teurai Ropa Mujuru. Her husband Solomon mysterious died and in an astonishing lightening speed and the widow Mujuru was abused. The grand men of the liberation movement failed to get rid of her. Whom did they turn to help them? Their naive politically ignorant Grace. The reason being that Mujuru will not fight her Boss’ wife. Grace took the task with astonishing zeal. Within a month Mujuru’s name was history in the party. Emmerson Mnangagwa had joyfully replaced her. He couldn’t thank Grace enough, calling her Mother, Dr StopIt! It was so amazing and humiliating to see Mnangagwa praise Grace on that way for fighting his battles. Once in power as VP, Mnangagwa took on titles given by his excitable supporters who were not confident that he will take over from Mugabe. Mayibabo, kanti ababuzanga elangeni!! Taste power and tell me you will walk away from it!!!

Ask former South Africa President Motlanthe.

Grace had tasted power and knew how to get rid of powerful people. She was not content with being used. She now wanted power for herself! Who can blame her? Should she have been used and walked away from the political stage, she was thrown into by seasoned and once feared men who had failed to dispose of a fellow female liberation cadre? Grace knew these were cowards who could not get rid of her. She played her game with astonishing Shaka the Zulu strategy. The horn formation military strategy hit Mnangagwa from all angles. Grace took over the party’s most powerful organ, the Women’s League.

She installed her boys and girls in the Youth League. She surrounded herself with middle aged intellectuals and party Workaholics. It was Mnangagwa’s turn to be emotionally and politically tortured. The media continued with its unkindness towards Grace. She took the risk few women have ever taken, ignored it and went politically wild. Zanu PF was changed overnight with its numerous liberation cadres confined to political dustbins, to opposition parties or silenced within the party. The once feared Mnangagwa, strongly tarred with Gukurahundi massacres, was left a weakling before the nation. Allegedly threatening to resign with dignity far from the abuse he initiated for Mujuru, Mugabe allegedly gave him time to consider. Fearing a public humiliation he saw meted out to a naive loudmouth Mugabe Spokesman, Joji Charamba, VP Mnangagwa ice creamed himself and flew to South Africa for emotional and psychological treatment. His tired and exhausted bones needed a rest.

Be wary the fury of a woman taken for granted for decades, once she raised her game; the world shakes!!