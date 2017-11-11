Unsung Local Hero Scoops 2 Major International Humanitarian Awards

Staff Reporter|

Years of selfless service to the community are finally paying off for Harare based humanitarian Ms Rumbidzai Kamba of ZiMwana World Wide.

Ms Kamba is a proud winner of two international awards for her efforts that have seen her turn into a mother of over 450 children in the disadvantaged Caledonia informal settlement outside Harare.

”I love what l do and my mission is simple..putting a smile ” is all the award winning pastor and former teacher could say on the accolades coming her way.

Kamba will next week be leaving the country for Tanzania where she is going to be awarded the Pan African Humanitarian award winner before making a long trip to the United Kingdom a week later where she is in the running for the Best Community Leader 2017 at CA Awards in London.

Ms Kamba and her team (ZiMwana Worldwide) helps women who are caregivers to start small income generating projects so that they are able to take care of their children.

The organisation also provides sanitary pads to vulnerable girls as well.

After facing challenges in her own life such as domestic violence and rape Ms Rumbidzai Kamba decided to stand up and help girls, women and children. She founded her organisation to impact on women who are going through the experiences she has gone through herself.

With her team she has managed to rehabilitate vulnerable children by taking them back to school. The organisation runs a school where 400 children are attending school for free.

She has also fought to end child marriages and child labour. Rumbidzai was also this year awarded Woman of the month for January 2017 by TAW an online magazine.

“l’m not a victim but a warrior. Life has made me be strong and l am grateful,” says Ms Kamba.

In between time, Ms Kamba is a full-time Pastor. Typical of the biblical theory that a prophet is not popular in his own home, Kamba’s efforts have somehow gone unnoticed in the local scenes as she has not been awarded a local award for all her efforts.

ZimEye.com says congratulations! Makoroto! Amhlope. Thank you Mama for changing lives keep the focus and be blessed always.