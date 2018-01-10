UPDATED: Bus Accident In Glen Norah | HOW IT HAPPENED

4

ZimEye brings our valued readers, viewers and listeners the latest on the accident that happened this morning in Glen Norah B, Harare.

The state media has contradicted reports that the death toll is 4, stating that only three (3) people were killed after the trailer of a bus, earlier reported by ZimEye, that was coming from South Africa un-hooked, hit two school children and a male adult.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi was interviewed by the state owned ZBC that one of the children and the male adult died on the spot while the other child died on admission at a city hospital.

Chief Superintendent Nyathi urged operators of buses and haulage trucks not to let their vehicles pass through residential areas picking and dropping passengers and goods.

He said bus companies and haulage truck operators should comply with the country’s Road Traffic Act which prohibits such vehicles to venture into residential areas to avoid loss of life and properties. – More to follow…

  • please help

    please bring back the police road blocks minus corruption and spot fines. too many people are dying daily due these road accidents and many more are injured and in hospital including my daughter. Let the police do their work otherwise many people will continue to die

  • Mthwakazi

    Excellent. Tshonas fucked. Die bloody Satans. Mthwakazi shall live on for ever and ever Amen!

  • chihwa100

    you are a devil minded yrself

  • Mthwakazi

    Can never be a worse devil than Tshonas and their andinzwi chindebere Gukurahundi. You stole out Matland jobs and you call me a devil, fuseki. Nja yothuvi. I have nothing to feel fo Tshonas; nothing. Die bloody shit. Burn down that filthy Zimbagwe of yours. You are all Satan’s descendants!!