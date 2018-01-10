UPDATED: Bus Accident In Glen Norah | HOW IT HAPPENED

ZimEye brings our valued readers, viewers and listeners the latest on the accident that happened this morning in Glen Norah B, Harare.

The state media has contradicted reports that the death toll is 4, stating that only three (3) people were killed after the trailer of a bus, earlier reported by ZimEye, that was coming from South Africa un-hooked, hit two school children and a male adult.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi was interviewed by the state owned ZBC that one of the children and the male adult died on the spot while the other child died on admission at a city hospital.

Chief Superintendent Nyathi urged operators of buses and haulage trucks not to let their vehicles pass through residential areas picking and dropping passengers and goods.

He said bus companies and haulage truck operators should comply with the country’s Road Traffic Act which prohibits such vehicles to venture into residential areas to avoid loss of life and properties. – More to follow…