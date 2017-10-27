UPDATED: Grace Mugabe South African Exam Paper Explained

Staff Reporter| The below paper (extract) was sat for at the University of Capetown’s Accounting Department yesterday.

Accounting students were shocked to find First Lady Grace Mugabe jibed in the paper at the University of Capetown.

The paper has Mrs Mugabe subtly named together with President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane. Grace Mugabe’s party, ZANU PF is also named.

She is named as “Gracious Magebu”.

Part of it reads: “Gracious Magebu (hereafter Gracious) is a 52 year old Zimbabwean businesswoman. Gracious is not a resident of the Republic (South Africa) for tax purposes. On the evening of the 22 August 2017, Gracious was taken into police custody for assaulting a young lady with an electric cord in a hotel in Sandton.

“The incident and the media coverage it received led to an investigation by the SARD (South African Revenue Services) rogue unit into Gracious Magebu and her dealings in South Africa.

“The rogue unit unearthed the following transactions that Gracious had entered into in the 2017 year of assessment.”

The paper then lists a number of transactions said to have been unearthed.

It also talked about Grace’s eldest son enrolling at a South African educational institution and purchasing an apartment which was later sold to “a South African resident Duduzani Xuma.” President Jacob Zuma’s controversial son is called Duduzane Zuma.

ZimEye.com was yesterday told there are many Zimbabweans employed in the University Of Capetown’s staff team.

