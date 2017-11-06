Urgent Meeting To Remove Mnangagwa From ZANU PF And Govt

Staff Reporter| The Zanu PF Youth League this morning convened a meeting with journalists to announce calls for the removal of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from both the party and government.

The Youth League threw its weight behind the Secretary for Women’s Affairs Grace Mugabe in calling for the urgent removal of Emmerson Mnangagwa from the position of vice president both in the party and government, the state media reports.

A top UK academic, Nkululeko Sibanda at the weekend told ZimEye, Grace Mugabe will succeed against Mnangagwa and nothing will stop her. (SEE VIDEO BELOW – article continues…)

The Youth League’s top executive convened an urgent meeting at the revolutionary party’s headquarters where they called for the ouster of Mnangagwa for allegedly undermining the authority of the First Family.

Regarding who should replace Mnangagwa, the Youth League Secretary Kudzanai Chipanga say the women’s league will give guidance on the matter, but the youths wing will rally behind Dr Mugabe to fill the VP post.

The youth league also took the opportunity to apologise to the First Family on some hired youths who attempted to disrupt the First Lady’s address at the youth interface held in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Mnangagwa is under fire for allegedly leading a faction which attempted to boo the First Lady a move which also angered President Mugabe who condemned such unbecoming behaviour saying those who are promoting such hostile agenda are free to form their own party.