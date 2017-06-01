US and Britain Block Air Zimbabwe Travel

Staff Reporter| The United States has followed the UK to advise U.S. citizens that embassy personnel are prohibited from traveling on Air Zimbabwe effective immediately.

The European Union (EU) banned the state-owned airline from flying to Europe on May 16, 2017 because of safety concerns that include improper or overdue maintenance and lack of a computerized record-keeping system. Safety concerns raised by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the U.S. Embassy’s investigation dictate that travel on Air Zimbabwe be suspended until such time as the deficiencies are rectified.

U.S. Embassy Harare will lift the restriction when all issues have been verifiably addressed according to international standards, the US embassy concluded in its statement.