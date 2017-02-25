US Cautious On Mugabe’s Trump Comments

THE United States government seems unwilling to engage in discussions over President Robert Mugabe’s comments on Donald Trump’s nationalistic views that the Zimbabwean leader has welcomed.

In his televised 93rd birthday interview, Mugabe indicated he agreed with Trump’s “America first policy.”

“When it comes to Donald Trump, on the one hand talking of American nationalism … America for Americans … on that we agree: Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans,” Mugabe, whose land reform and indigenisation policies are blamed for wrecking one of Africa’s most promising economies, said.

Asked the US view of Mugabe’s comments, the country’s envoy to Harare, Harry Thomas Jnr, skirted the question.

“We are glad that he (Mugabe) wants a relationship with President Trump. The US will stress that it will continue to be a leading donor in Zimbabwe and our investment in the construction of embassy offices at which over 700 locals are employed is testimony to that.

“US commitment to Zimbabwe has remained strong and when I get the chance to go to Washington, I will defend programmes such as the Mandela Washington Fellowship that is benefiting a lot of people. We are only taking people out of their country for a short while after which they will come back and help in development. We will argue that this must be continued,” Thomas said.

Since taking over early this year, Trump has left the US traditional allies such as Mexico and the European Union on edge with his ultra-nationalistic policies.

Thomas said the US government was now feeding more than two million hungry Zimbabweans, dozens were being educated in that country and last year it sank $12 million to enhance “democracy and governance”.

The US envoy said Trump’s views seem to have struck a chord with Mugabe as a result of the slowdown in the global economy.

“It’s fascinating, but we must understand that it is democracy. Your candidate can win or lose. There are people who voted for (former US President Barack) Obama in 2008 and 2012, but then turned to vote for Trump last year.

“The decline in the global economy has made people anxious, resulting in the rejection of the elite. Rather than demonise these people, let us talk to them and understand what is happening. It would be immature to judge people based on who they vote for,” the US envoy said.

Meanwhile, former US ambassador to Zimbabwe, Charles Ray, is reported to have said Mugabe and Trump would fall out within “minutes” if they were to meet.

“Given the size of their respective egos, I can’t see Trump and Mugabe getting along for longer than three minutes,” Ray is reported to have remarked.

Mugabe in the interview said he hoped Trump would have a re-look at US sanctions regime on the Zanu PF leader.

The veteran Zimbabwean leader was slapped with travel restrictions on allegations of electoral theft and rights abuses. – Newsday