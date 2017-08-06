US Company Causes 666 Bible Scare, Installs Microchips On 40 Of Its Employees’ Hands

A US technology company’s plan to install microchips in employees’ hands has thrown wild speculation amid the Biblical revelations of the 666 – the beast.

The chips will allow workers “to enter the office, log into computers and even buy a snack or two with just a swipe of a hand.”

“Want those vending machine snacks without digging for change? There’s an implant for that!” an NBC correspondent said.

The Wisconsin company just made the news for microchipping its employees. The USA Today says, 40 employees at the local firm Three Square Market, which makes cafeteria kiosks intended to replace traditional vending machines, “got tiny rice-sized microchips embedded in their hands … for convenience, a way for them to bypass using company badges and corporate log-ons to computers,” so that “now they can just have their hands read by a reader”.

In the future, these employees will be able to receive payments from contactless cards on their hands. It’s handy. It’s efficient. Is it terrifying?

The response was predictably hysterical, with countless scare stories and people screaming: “The end is nigh.”

Others restrained themselves but worried about the power dynamic. “Is it really voluntary when your employer is asking you if you would like to be microchipped?” asked Noelle Chesley, associate professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin.

But to me this seems like a lot of puff about nothing. We need to remember that this is only a microchip. Right now, if you carry a phone around with you 24/7, you already have a microchip – in fact, many more than one – in your pocket permanently.

This scaremongering matters because microchipping presents us with lots of opportunities, and it might very well be the future of work.

The Wisconsin firm’s microchip is restricted in functionality: taking payments, opening doors, and logging on to computers. My vision is much bigger.

Imagine you and all your work colleagues are chipped. This microchip holds lots of useful data not only about your work, but about you too. It has a complete archive of all the feedback that you’ve ever received as an employee, metrics on your performance, and a record of your behavioural traits, such as how you work best.

Scary? Nope, reports the UK Independent. This data is already being collected by many companies under the guise of 360-degree real-time feedback.

JPMorgan, for example, recently introduced this software. It’s useful because it gives managers a rich bird’s-eye-view of how their teams and organisation is performing. It’s useful for employees because it gives them immediate actionable feedback on how they can improve.

At the moment this data is stored on companies’ tech systems. But why couldn’t it be stored locally on employee microchips? It would be more accessible, and might even give employees better ownership over the data, the report says