US Demands Transparency From Mnangagwa Government After $ 500 Million Global Fund Donation

Terrence Mawawa | The US Government has stressed the need for accountability and transparency on the part of the Emmerson Mnangagwa led Government following the $ 502 million donation from the Global Fund.

The Global Fund grant will be channelled towards HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria prevention programmes.

The grant will cover the next three years and it is expected to sustain gains achieved in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria.

Out of the total funding, $426 million will focus on ensuring universal access to HIV prevention, treatment, care and support services.This will include specific focus on eliminating mother-to-child HIV transmission.

However US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Harry K. Thomas Jnr stressed the need for transparency and accountability adding Government officials were expected to handle the funds appropriately and accordingly.

“The US Government applauds Zimbabwe for developing a technically sound proposal and being a successful applicant to the new funding model.However let us remember that transparency is a priority, ” he said.