US Demands Transparency From Mnangagwa Government After $ 500 Million Global Fund Donation

5

Terrence Mawawa | The US Government has stressed the need for accountability and transparency on the part of the Emmerson Mnangagwa led Government following the $ 502 million donation from the Global Fund.

The Global Fund grant will be channelled towards HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria prevention programmes.

The grant will cover the next three years and it is expected to sustain gains achieved in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria.

Out of the total funding, $426 million will focus on ensuring universal access to HIV prevention, treatment, care and support services.This will include specific focus on eliminating mother-to-child HIV transmission.

However US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Harry K. Thomas Jnr stressed the need for transparency and accountability adding Government officials were expected to handle the funds appropriately and accordingly.

“The US Government applauds Zimbabwe for developing a technically sound proposal and being a successful applicant to the new funding model.However let us remember that transparency is a priority, ” he said.

  • Wangu Chaiye

    I think the funding should just include all diseases not just what has been mentioned.

  • mai Chibwe

    Asking for accountability after already giving the money is is like asking your young boyfriend to think what else he wants to do after taking your knickers off and handing him a condom. Its too late and once Mnangagwa has seen the money, you know there will be no form f accountability at any point.

    These westerners have never understood that their money loops back and is banked in their banks in private accounts every single time. Swiss banks have said that money from Pakistan along coming into their banks per year from untraceable sources is more than 2 billion Euros. Meantime USA gives them billions so they can pretend to look for terrorists.

    Would have been better to wait till accountability is in place before giving the money. Now Mnangagwa’s anti-corruption rhetoric will be in shreds in a few weeks as the bonanza arrives from this fund.

  • Mina Makoti

    Why should a donor prescribe how donated funds are to be used? What are Zimbabwe’s healthcare priorities? Inyasha dzei jaya kubvisa mwana wemvana madzihwa? America owes China billions of dollars. What’s Trump’s goal when throwing hundreds of millions of dollars into a s**t***e?

  • Chikuni

    What a bonus for Munangagwa’s govt. Now they have just received an election rigging boost. Can now buy 4x4s for the chiefs. Can Nikuv their way to victory on the forthcoming plebiscite. The American president is blind……and stupid.

  • Vangodza

    Yes, but these are most critical. already Zim is No1 in fighting hiv.