US: I Will Lock Mugabe, Museveni In Prison – REPORT

73
Mugabe warning...Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Robert Makasi | UgandaNews| During his campaign Trump vowed to deal with two of Africa’s strongmen, Presidents Mugabe and Museveni. We republish the article below;

By Andrew Lieberman, Washington DC| US business mogul Donald Trump has put Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and Ugandan President  Yoweri Museveni, on notice, vowing to deal with them ruthlessly when he ascends to Presidency.

Speaking while addressing war veterans in Washington, Trump warned other like minded dictators who want to die in power, that their time is up and its just a matter of time before they face justice.

“I want to reiterate here before America’s greatest heroes that I will not condone any dictatorial tendencies exhibited by dictators around the world especially the two old men from Zimbabwe and Uganda”

Mugabe and Museveni must be put on notice that their days are numbered and that I am going to arrest them and lock them in prison. If the past American administrations have failed to stop these two despots, I will personally do it”

Mugabe and Museveni have given the world enough troubles and its about time someone puts to an end all these madness for peace to prevail” said Trump who seemed unapologetic.

If Obama fears them, I will never fear them. If clinton and Bush feared them, If the Pope kneels before them, I will never be reduced to that level. I will never be cowed. I promise to clean all the political mess around the world and promote international justice” added Trump. – Uganda News

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

  • Gushungo

  • Pidigori

    Regardless of all the rhetoric that’s flying around in the popular media, the guy really speaks his mind sadly nothing is far from the truth whether you live in the real or idealised worldview.

  • Pidigori

    Hokoyo… You have been forewarned in time.. Mangamadziirwa maditactor…..icho

  • Gabriel The Angel

    Anyone promising to take out dictatorship is a hero to me…

  • watermark02

    So you’re going to invade Zimbabwe and Uganda? What stupidity. Regime building by a foreign power has been proven not to work before, and it won’t work once tried again.

    Trump’s just an opportunist who will promise anything he needs to promise to get elected.

  • watermark02

    It’s none of our business.

  • the bigger boss

    Pamberi trump to clean up afrikas chiyangwas mugarbages kasukupigs does Santos ”no power”lungu nguema Zuma/sexwale/ramaphosa kabils etc…

  • the bigger boss

    Mugabelalnd will never be a Chinese colony again !!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Bob

    Zviroto zviroto!! Ngazviperere mudzimbaaaa!!! Imbozviedza uone!! Dyiwa zvakanaka kuAmerica ikoko. Never! Never! Ever! Zimbabwe shall never be a colony again! Comrades & friends ; I thank you!

  • Basa

    Just like but better than Mugabe who promised us loads but delivered zero.
    His legacy being a leader of a violent corrupt dictatorship which brought down our once rich country to a basket case.

  • Kedu

    Who wants their leader in Zimbabwe. Can’t you see Mugabe has become the common enemy. Even his wife hates him.
    Do you hear her praising him These days???.

  • Hanzi kudii?

    Donald ndizvo manje

  • Cornucopia

    Kwakwakwa. I concur.

  • #Madzibaba Wimbo

    Kwakwakwa. I concur.

  • Mart

    Iraq will never be a colony again but Saddam is dead and Iraq is a playground of the US airforce. Anything is possible in this world.

  • Beit Tonderai Rinashe

    Who asked you to mr trump you think all those people you mentioned are afraid of President RG Mugabe? Hell no,they respect him,actualy it shows you fear him kkkkkkkkk. Now you try what you are saying that is when you find out that you nothing but a small fish in an ocean. Pamberi na Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe. Marungu ese akutikwata.

  • steve blomefield

    donald trump you are making a huge mistake. Anyway you can boast like this before the presidency but if you become president you will adopt saner policies.

  • PasinaNgomoDISSIDENTPasinaMpho

    From now on …. Go TRUMP go!!! TRUMP, TRUMP, TRUMP … TRUMP IS THE MAN!!!

    My Trumpometer is already reading red on my political rev counter ….!!!

    Finally, there is an American president again!!! Sorry Hillary I like you but Donald’s offer is for some of us the offer of THIS CENTURY!! Museveni and Mugabe … what sad caricatures of the human being. GET RID OF THEM TRUMP!!

  • The ID10T

    But why would zimeye publish an article that cannot be verified? I know most oppressed people wish the dictators that have caused them so much suffering could be removed and leave the people liberated. But to give the oppressed people such false hope is cruel and insensitive. Please research on your articles first and try to prove their truthfulness. You are becoming no better than the garbage that circulates on social media like whatsapp and facebook. Just time wasting gibberish created by bored people just seeking sensationalism.

  • Hope for All

    Donald this is the first time to agree with you

  • Joseph

    this is not a verified story .It has been circulating but no evidence of this event .Trump does not even care about Zimbabwe…let alone know Museveni.

  • Chuck

    Hoax story. Please verify your sources.

  • Robertchatunga

    Who does Donald think he is, the world police. If he wins, that is if he wins. he will be the President. not the world president. Please wake up Don. stop dreaming.

  • Bayethe muzukulu

    Donie my dear boy, dreams fill the tummy only in dreamland. Dream on maybe you can make it

  • Ziso

    trump can be a political mess himself

  • Cheiko

    Do you think Trump is serious about taking office? I’m just wondering if he is making way for someone else who is running.

  • Bantu Migrant

    Most probably Trump does not know where Zimbabwe is?

  • Nzimande kaLanga

    Zimbabwe is a colony of that Malawian goblin.

  • Tendy Fish

    but he said it at one of his rallies

  • Positive Thinking

    America is a super power mind you

  • UNAPOLOGETIC SHONA HATER

    This is the man who will solve the Zim Shona Gukurahundi problem once and for all. Watch the space. Cast you eyes back; who solved the Rhodesian crisis? It was the Conservatives in the UK whilst everyone thought Labour was best placed to do it.

    In the US, everyone around has been clamouring for the Democrats; but we got nothing tangible from them. The Shona Gukurahundis will regret their obstinancy in dealing with a much more humane, diplomatic black led Obama administration.

    Donald Trump has no time for diplomatic niceties with African dictators. They belong in the jungle. Deal with them the way savages are normally dealt with.

    Shonas, watch out; your days of dominating our people in Mthwakazi are numbered!!

    Idiot of a Shona. I hate Shonas!!

    We dont want to see the language of the Oppressor here. We dont read Gukurahundi – go use it in you mud hut in Mashonaland over there in the bush in Murambadhadhadha; not here. Alternatively, go to school and learn English!!

    Why not invade two useless food-begging Shona Gukurahundi land-locked enclaves? Nobody cares and nobody will come to your rescue. The AU is useless; SADC is all talk and no action!!

  • UNAPOLOGETIC SHONA HATER

    Because it doesnt exist. Its a fiction in Shona minds!!

  • Congradulations Trump

    Doctor Amai Grace Mugabe zvinhu zvaipa izvi Trump ahwina.Ana Kasukuwere hokoyoi majaira kudya zvevapfupi nekureba.Muchademba kuti 2008 dai makangosiira chematama.

  • Jim Kunaka

    Hoo majaira kudya zvevapfupi nekureba ZANU PF muchazviona kuti chisingaperi chinoshura zvakarehwa nevakuru.

  • topds@yahoo.com

    Ichoo chapinda makuwara ma Zanu PFs.

    Voetsek. I dont read the Gukurahundi language of the Oppressor!!

  • UNAPOLOGETIC SHONA HATER

  • UNAPOLOGETIC SHONA HATER

  • DzunguBoy

    Shame on you.

  • Simon Njovu

    I rise to stop newly Elected President Trump to respect our Africa Leaders. Stay in America

  • Opure

    Lets see time will tell

  • Smoothy1

    You are an illuminati.

  • Smoothy1

    You are an illuminati. You don’t live on this planet.

  • UNAPOLOGETIC SHONA HATER

  • UNAPOLOGETIC SHONA HATER

    Gukurahundi; the Language of the Oppressor. Remember the 1980s in Mthwakazi?

    Afrikaans; the Language of the Oppressor. Remember 1976 in Soweto?

    The Language of the Oppressor!

    Shona Gukurahundi, Mugabe’s LANGUAGE. Perence Shiri’s LANGUAGE. Mnangagwa’s LANGUAGE. Sekeramayi’s LANGUAGE. Chihure’s LANGUAGE. Bonyongwe’s LANGUAGE. The language of the Oppressor!

    Get out of Mthwakazi and go back to whence you came; your own home provinces. I hate you!!

  • nyasha linsay nhamburo

    he definitely won

  • DzunguBoy

    Nyangwe ukandivenga hapana zvaungambodiita! kikikikiki

  • VanaVedu
  • Radio chokwadi

    If Saddam was killed by America, imagine a 92yr old goblin who happens to be your father stupid boy…

  • WIMBO

    Trump relax dont be over zelous MUBHUNU iwe tidzikamire

  • Langabi Shakespear Ngomane

    True. He did not say it only once. He repeated it several times. Check the clips on youtube.

  • Langabi Shakespear Ngomane

    Look for the clips live on youtube.

  • TSM Season 6

    Dai zvikadero akomana usadzoke kuma shure Trump ok !!

  • Nomsa Siband

    Aaa iwe you need deliverance because you possessed by a demon.

  • Sebastian

    How?