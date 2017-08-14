US President Donald Trump, A Better Devil: Robert Mugabe

By Chris Tongogara|President Robert Mugabe Saturday had no kind words for former US President George Bush’s hostile stance towards his government but thanked current President Donald Trump for defeating an equally “cruel” Hillary Clinton he feared could have tightened the screws on his regime.

Mugabe was addressing thousands of party supporters who thronged the Matebeleland South youth interface rally at Phelandaba stadium in the provincial capital of Gwanda.

Based on information gathered by ZimEye.com, President Mugabe labelled Bush and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair thieves for conspiring to topple Iraqi President Saddam Hussein under the pretext of looking for weapons of mass destruction when they in fact were after Iraqi oil resources.

Under Bush, President Mugabe and some of his lieutenants who included wife, senior military personnel and associated firms, were in 2001 slapped with a targeted travel and trade embargo for rampant rights abuses and undermining democracy.

The so-called Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act which activated the sanctions still subsists to date and has been an overplayed excuse for the blundering Zanu PF led government’s failure to deliver.

But in his comments, President Mugabe appeared puzzled about Trump’s apparent disinterest on Zimbabwean affairs and only reserved comment about the controversial American leader to his election duel with Clinton last year.

“We don’t know much about the new President Trump; some say he is impulsive, he does not think straight. Some say he is crazy, we don’t know,” he said.

“But I personally say, ah, even if he was so crazy, he still did us a favour by getting rid of that other woman (Clinton) who was meant to succeed (former US President Barack Obama).”

President Mugabe described Clinton as cruel, adding that he never worried about Trump’s wild behaviour as was being alleged.

“He did us a lot of good because she was going to bring more sanctions on us with her hatred on the President; very, very vicious hatred she has towards Zimbabwe.

“So, we say, well, we also are children of God and our prayers do pay off and we are doing no wrong to anyone. We are good neighbours to our friends.