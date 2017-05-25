Useless Heroes Buried By Govt

Heroes’ status declaration compromised: as Zanu Pf monopolises Heroes Acre

The RDZ condemns the Zanu Pf regime for personalising the heroes’ acre and taking the country for granted through awarding President Robert Mugabe’s bootlickers and loyalists heroes’ status.

The burial of Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku at the Heroes Acre and the consequent failure by the Mugabe led regime to recognise and award a deserving personality, the late former Justice S. Mutambanengwe heroes status is a reflection of the party’s double standards.

The RDZ recognises that while the former Chief Justice Mutambanengwe was at the heart of the liberation struggle and even defended most of the nationalists, he was not awarded hero status. The big question raised is why did the Zanu pf regime fail to recognise him as a national hero? Is it because he was hardworking and not corrupt? a trait which saw him become unpopular within the Zanu Pf ranks.

The late former Chief Justice Mutambangwe spent most of his time in Zambia during the liberation struggle but it is shocking to note that the Zanu Pf regime failed to recognise such a man and consider him for hero status.

Instead, the late retired Chief Justice Chidyausiku, who during the liberation war was busy wining and dining with the Rhodesians got hero status simply because post 1980, he was just an apparatus that was used to propel Mugabe’s continued stay in power and persecution of the opposition.

RDZ believes that the late retired Chief Justice Chidyausiku was therefore awarded hero status because Mugabe personally felt gratitude for all the judiciary omissions and commissions that he has done over the years during his tenure as the Chief Justice. We believe that the late former Chief Justice Chidyausiku was recognised simply because he was Mugabe’s apparatus.

The RDZ implores government and the Zanu Pf regime to seriously consider their actions especially as this is bound to discourage citizens from contributing towards the nation’s development. Such actions by Zanu Pf have left a lot of questions unanswered especially among our youths. How then as a country do we build a nation through such double standards? What are we teaching the youngsters? How do we encourage people to do good if the role models are power grabbers and a greedy selfish lot who are bent on monopolising national objectives, ethos and values and eroding them to satisfy their own personal vendettas? It seems the corrupt and gullible are the ones that are recognised especially if they contribute towards maintaining the ruling party’s status quo.

With such tendencies being exhibited by Zanu Pf, it is not surprising that to date, we do not have anyone lying at the hero’s acre who has done more than what Jairos Jiri did. With his immense contribution, we believe that such personalities deserve hero status for their contribution towards upholding development and the rights of the disabled.

It is disheartening to note that the real heroes are not recognised since precedence is only given to those who are within the ranks of Zanu Pf. Individuals such as Edgar Tekere and Ndabaningi Sithole were not recognised by Mugabe and his regime because they had differences with him. We note with concern how Zanu Pf has hijacked the heroes’ acre to bury only those who propel the party’s ideology. Some individuals laying at the heroes’ acre their hero statuses surely must be reconsidered.

We also condemn actions by the Provincial affairs Minister Mandiitawepi Chimene at the late Former Chief Justice Mutambanengwe’s funeral. Even the clergy at the funeral of the late Mutambanengwe looked appalled by Chimene’s statements, that the late chief justice did not get heroes’ status simply because he was inconsistent’.

While we are aware that Chimene’s actions at the funeral are reflective of the leadership that she represents, we would like to urge her to at least behave like a leader especially in public forums. It is appalling to note that Chimene could hurl such insults to a grieving family. We would like to point out that Chimene should note that she is not superior and there must be some sought of sensitivity in her conduct. Chimene must just enjoy Mugabe’s favours quietly. The late Mutambanengwe did not deserve what she said and her speech reflected extremely high levels of idiocy.

We therefore implore the government to set up a credible and independent body that decides national hero status. It is of paramount importance that this body should be constituted by credible people who have the right qualifications.

Such a body should set guidelines on who is a hero and their status. It is important to set up the parameters for this whereby there should be consensus whether hero status is accorded to those who went to war.

We condemn such personalisation of the country and call on all progressive Zimbabweans to demand accountability on who is accorded national hero status since the current criteria that is being used is appalling and leaves a lot to be desired.

RDZ President

E. S. Mangoma.