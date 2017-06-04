UZ ACCIDENT: Picture Used On Story Of Panashe Mugondo Explanation

Staff Reporter| ZimEye hereby gives an explanation on the article reporting the accident which saw three University Of Zimbabwe students die and others survive yesterday morning.

A picture was used which belongs to one of the survivors, Miss Panashe Mugondo. The other person in the picture is not and was not connected to the accident, ZimEye hereby clarifies on the article which furthermore did not n any way point to her as being part of the accident. We wish to make that clarification.

Meanwhile Miss Panashe Mugondo told ZimEye she is still in shock following the mishap which has claimed three students’ lives.