UZ Chaos, Students Defy Authorities, Refuse To Vacate Residence Halls

Staff Reporter | Following student protests this morning over a 30 percent fees increments, the University of Zimbabwe has ordered that students at the College of Health Sciences vacate residence halls.

Student spokesperson Fanuel Kaseke wrote on the latest development; “The administration is lying that students were throwing stones when actually students were beaten for advancing towards administration block.

“The iron rule by the administration shows lack of concern for the ordinary suffering Zimbabweans. Girls being fondled in the mayhem. Students have declared they are not going anywhere.” Below is the statement issued by UZ authorities;

The Security Department has reported this morning, that a gathering of Medical Students at the Students Union Building had started throwing stones, a behavior that the University of Zimbabwe does not tolerate. The University has now made a decision that all Medical Students should move out of the halls of residence on campus and off campus with immediate effect. All Medical Students are therefore directed to vacate the halls of residence with immediate effect and by no later than 13:15 hours today, 26 June, 2017