PICTURES – UZ Female Student Wins A Brand New Car | MISS MT PLEASANT PAGEANT LATEST

By Fanuel Kaseke| The Vanguard Movement would like to announce that Miss UZ 2017 second Princess, Skulile Shumba, scouped Miss Mount Pleasant Constituency Crown at Avondale 7 Arts Theater on Saturday night the 3rd of June. Out shinning the rest, Skulile had a dazzling performance; she had the composure and confidence above all the beauty which took the heart of the judges.

The beauty Queen also scouped best talent, in the mini talent show held on the day. Skulile’s poetic and dance display was all to be desired as it landed her a second tittle on the day. She walked away with a brand new Honda Fit, 3 day trip to Vic Falls, 2 humpers, and according to ZTA chief executive officer, Mr. Karikoga Kaseke she automatically has qualified as a finalist for Miss Tourism Zimbabwe.

We would like to congratulate her and thank her for representing UZ well. To all UZ students who participated and didn’t make it, you did so well we are proud of you, the greatest champions are those that dare to start. We thank every UZ student who attended in support of the ladies.

Fanuel Kaseke

Vanguard Movement

GS/Spokesperson