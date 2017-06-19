UZ Medical Student Michelle Zamimba Dies

Staff Reporter| A University of Zimbabwe final year medical student Michelle Zamimba, has died of Kidney failure.

Michelle was admitted on the 12th of June to Parirenyatwa hospital, with her health deteriorating by midday of the following day, necessitating her to be put in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She had suffered from renal failure and was supposed to get a kidney transplant.

Michelle was recommended by doctors to have an urgent kidney transplant in India which was quoted at $36 115.

This amount included treatment, a 75 day stay, the tickets and the Visa.

Doctors had recommended that she first recovered from ICU before her journey as it was not safe for her to travel in her state.

According to UZ sources the university administration had shown compassion on her welfare by offering to pay for treatment in India through CIMAS.

She was supposed to fly to India as soon as she had recovered from the ICU unfortunately she failed to make it and has gone to be with the Lord.

Her friends and classmates have expressed shock over the passing on of “our” fellow Cde.

“To the Zamimba family and friends, classmates, faculty and entire students body we pass our heartfelt condolences for our loss may God give us solace in our time of bereavement. To our dearly department sister, go well daughter of the soil, we mourn the loss of a soldier, a doctor as an institution and the nation at large,” they said.