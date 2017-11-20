UZ Suspends Exams Over Anti-Grace Mugabe PhD Protests

2

By Langton Ncube|The University Of Zimbabwe has suspended the writing of exams after students on Monday launched a protest to get President Robert‘s wife, Grace’s controversial doctorate revoked.

The riot began early Monday morning at the UZ campus with students standing in the open protesting freely for the first time without permission.

The Student’s Vanguard movement leader, Fanuel Kaseke told ZimEye.com their demands are: “We want Robert Mugabe to step down immediately.

“We want (Vice Chancellor)Nyagura to revoke Grace Mugabe doctorate or he steps down immediately.

“We want Jonathan Moyo to bring US$400 000 he stole.”

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • poverty

    ko its now 1pm vani zvanzi president vanosiya basa nguvai

  • Tsododo

    Twuma stupeti twevana. Zvenyika munei nazvo nhai madofo imi. Inotii manga musina kuverenga. Don’t be silly. Chidzokai muzorima hezvo mvura yanaya handina wekubata gejo.