UZ Suspends Exams Over Anti-Grace Mugabe PhD Protests

By Langton Ncube|The University Of Zimbabwe has suspended the writing of exams after students on Monday launched a protest to get President Robert‘s wife, Grace’s controversial doctorate revoked.

The riot began early Monday morning at the UZ campus with students standing in the open protesting freely for the first time without permission.

The Student’s Vanguard movement leader, Fanuel Kaseke told ZimEye.com their demands are: “We want Robert Mugabe to step down immediately.

“We want (Vice Chancellor)Nyagura to revoke Grace Mugabe doctorate or he steps down immediately.

“We want Jonathan Moyo to bring US$400 000 he stole.”