Veteran Broadcaster Dominic Mandizha Dies

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Christopher Mushohwe has paid tribute to the late broadcaster Dominic Mandizha for playing a leading role in shaping the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Services (ZBC) to what it has become today.

Meanwhile, the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe has conveyed her condolences to the Mandizha family.

Tributes continue to pour in following the death of the veteran broadcaster who became one of the pioneers of the broadcasting arena before independence.

Dr Mushohwe accompanied by the ZBC management visited the Mandizha homestead to pay their condolences.

He described the late Mandizha as the head teacher who inspired the younger generation to embark on journalism careers.

The First Lady’s sister Mrs Junior Gumbochuma, daughter Bona Chikoore and the First Lady’s sister-in-law Mrs Marufu also visited the Mandizha homestead to pay condolences and deliver a message from the Dr Mugabe.

Mrs Gumbochuma said the Mandizha’s have become relatives due to close family ties and should find solace in the many years they were blessed with the life of the veteran broadcaster.

Born in 1937 Dominic Joseph Mandizha did his secondary education at St Francis Xavier College Kutama.

He joined the Southern Rhodesia Broadcasting Corporation in 1964 as a programmes producer before assuming the role of senior programmes producer in 1974.

Two years later he was elevated to assistant director and at independence he was appointed director for the African service.- state media