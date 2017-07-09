Victory For Young Actress Hazel Cheuka In The USA

Young actress Hazel Cheuka scooped 2 Golds, 2 Silver and 1 Overall Gold for acting Open, from New York Film Academy and New York Conservatory for Dramatics. Below is a tribute to her.

Ndaba Nhuku | Thanks Lucy Mlotshwa. You have been a wonderful mother. Hard working and always there for the kid. It’s amazing how your daughter has moved places within such a short time.

Let me explain how this amazing thing called social media helps our kids and country. Lucy Mlotshwa’s cousin approached me and asked me to write about this amazing niece if hers. I saw her videos and was stunned by her talent. I go in touch with Lucy to hear more about Hazel. I subsequently contacted Zimeye and asked them to help with articles and interviews. Zimeye.com kindly agreed and did live interviews with Hazel. I also asked Sithule NicoleTshuma and her group Qoki ZiNdlovukazi to give moral support to the girl and mom. It was from Sithule Tshuma’s page that Jessica got Hazel’s video, and subsequently organised for Hazel to join her group of talented kids from Zimbabwe who were heading for the UK. This is why we need to support our kids and encourage them to be a who they ant to be. Undermine social media at your own risk.

The spirit of nationalism is in accepting all kids for their talents and helping them realise their dreams despite their tribes or races as long as they are ZIMBABWEANS. I hope all those Zimbabweans who organise competitions and Awards for our people have learned a lesson. Jessica didn’t need to be bribed. She didn’t look at anyone’s tribe or race. Her team had black and white kids from Shona and Ndebele backgrounds. That is what a Zimababwean does. And that is what we want to see all of us doing. Hazel, well done. Am very proud of your achievements esp for opting to represent Zimbabwe. You are amazing. Lucy, continue shining with your kid. Jessica, may God bless you tenfold. Sithule Tshuma, Zimeye.com, please don’t tire supporting those who need you. Ndaba, aye aye!!