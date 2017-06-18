VID To Auction Over 375 Abandoned Vehicles

At least 375 vehicles abandoned at various Vehicle Inspection Department depots are set to go under the hammer if not claimed by the end of next month.



The bulk of the vehicles are in Harare where Belvedere and Eastlea depots hold a combined 106 units in various conditions. Bulawayo has the second highest number with 64 vehicles.

Other depots such as Beitbrige, Chinhoyi, Bindura, Gwanda, Hwange, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Marondera, Mutare, Masvingo, Zvishavane, Gweru and Victoria Falls house the remainder. According to a Government Gazette released last Friday, the impounded vehicles will be sold by way of a public auction.

“If the motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts, particulars which are given in the schedule are not claimed and removed from the VID deports on or before July 30, 2017; they will be sold by the public auction,” read part of the Gazette. A total of 575 vehicles were sold during the last vehicle auction which was conducted in July 2016. – state media