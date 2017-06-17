VIDEO: Cde Chinx Prophesied His Own Death

Staff Reporter| 29 years before his sudden departure, Cde Chinx Chingaira Makoni predicted his own death, and that was way before he fell ill.

The singer, passed away in the closing hours of yesterday. But this was 29 years after he sang out his song, “Hokoyoyi, tapera.” The lyrics opened with the thunderous prophetic announcement:

"He passed away after a long illness, funeral arrangements will be arranged tomorrow."

