VIDEO: Cde Chinx Prophesied His Own Death

2

Staff Reporter| 29 years before his sudden departure, Cde Chinx Chingaira Makoni predicted his own death, and that was way before he fell ill.

The singer, passed away in the closing hours of yesterday. But this was 29 years after he sang out his song, “Hokoyoyi, tapera.” The lyrics opened with the thunderous prophetic announcement:

“He passed away after a long illness, funeral arrangements will be arranged tomorrow.”  WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

CDE CHINX DIES | BREAKING NEWS

Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Sabado, Hunyo 17, 2017

 

 

  • Langabi Shakespear Ngomane

    RIP

  • Mina Makoti

    Munanyorawo zvine musoro kani. Ungati Chinx prophesied his own death, just by singing that song.

    Ah, kabva vese varimuzvitendero zvakasiyana vakato porofitawo kufa kwawo ngekuti mutendi wese anoda kuenda kutenga. Kudenga hakuendwi ngevapenyu.