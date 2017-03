ZIFA boss Phillip Chiyangwa went into celebration today as he defeated former CAF boss Issa Hayatou. VIDEO:

‘THE MOST WANTED’ Phillip Chiyangwa, Cosafa/Zimbabwe FA President. ” We have destroyed the empire” #CAFElections pic.twitter.com/f6RrYECvkJ — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) March 16, 2017