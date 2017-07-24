Video Clip Said To Be Of Chatunga and Robert Bashing Cars Investigated

A Correspondent| The below video clip said to be of Chatunga and Robert Mugabe in South Africa bashing cars, has been investigated. The Mugabe boys are notorious for a wild partying lifestyle and were recently evicted from a luxurious apartment in South Africa’s most affluent area of Sandton in Johannesburg after a violent brawl that left one security officer with a broken leg and arm. The video shows three male youths going about bashing cars at the car park of a movie house. Despite the community claims, ZimEye.com has found that the footage cannot in any way be authentic. This is due to a few factors: The AMC building could not be located anywhere near the area where the two Mugabe boys are in South Africa. Secondly the boys’ accent sounded raw black American, and thirdly, the facials do not match any of the Mugabe sons. Below is the footage:

