VIDEO EVIDENCE: Did this Tsvangirai Man Really Kill Harare Policeman ?

Staff Reporter| Today ZimEye.com analyses video evidence at the scene where the police are alleging that MDC activist, Barnabas Mwanaka murdered a police officer.

The cop, Talkmore Phiri, died on the 29th June during the violence which broke forth after riot police began assaulting vendors. The ZRP says the accident happened at Harvest House. But it actually happened at Kwame Nkrumah and First Street, contrary to police claims. There is a long distance of 300metres to Harvest separated by several buildings, SEE SATELLITE MAP BELOW.

ZimEye can reveal from video evidence, Const Talkmore Phiri was not killed by an MDC member but actually run over and not assaulted as claimed. ZimEye can further reveal he was run over by his own colleagues as video evidence shows.



The video program starts today, Tuesday 11th July.

Meanwhile Barnabas Mwanaka (35) appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande facing murder charges.

Magistrate Mazhande remanded Mwanaka to July 24 and told him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Mwanaka was not asked to plead.

The police say Mwanaka and his co-accused said to be still at large, connived to attack police officers attending a case of malicious damage to property at the Deeds office.

They are alleged to have assaulted and stoned police officer, Talkmore Phiri leading to his death.

Phiri can be seen having been run over, being picked up by his workmates who took him to Morris Depot where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.