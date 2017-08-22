VIDEO: Gono Admits Being Caught With Pants Down

2

GONO ADMITS BEING CAUGHT PANTS DOWN

FULL VIDEO: GONO ADMITS BEING CAUGHT WITH PANTS ADOWN

Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, August 22, 2017

 

By Staff Reporter| Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor and Special Economic Zones board chairman, Gideon Gono, on Tuesday opened up on a case in which he was at the weekend “caught with pants down” – found by social activist Farai Maguwu ‘smuggling’ a bag brought in by a foreign national.

Gono admitted smuggling the bag only curiously querying on the size thereof.

Maguwu at the weekend made an eye witness expose’ of Gono at the Harare international Airport with some Asian visitors, an incident referenced to CCTV footage manning the airport.

The prominent political commentator and activist claimed that he witnessed the former Governor assist the Asian partners escape security checks on arrival at the Harare International Airport on Sunday evening.

He used the term “Chinese” to describe them –  a common Shona noun referring to those of Asian origin.

Maguwu who insists on the authenticity of his claim said he spotted Gono take a loaded hand bag from the Chinese national and evade immigration checks by passing through the alley reserved for diplomats without any searching, shortly before handing it back to the Chinese lady who went through the normal visitors alley.

Addressing a press conference in Harare on Tuesday while announcing an undisclosed partnership (the Special Economic Zone board) he was signing with a business delegation from Singapore, Gono said he did not smuggle anything.

“If I smuggled anything it is this delegation which I have here and they are not from China,” said Gono.

He continued, “concerning the bag which you are refereeing to, is this bag, this fat bag, which she was carrying,” he said while showing reporters a white bag which he took from underneath the table where he was seated.

Gono said Maguwu was a sellout.

He also said he has not traveled outside Zimbabwe for the last 2 months. VIDEO LOADING 

“Honestly anyone in his right senses and at my level do you think I should respond to an activist? They are paid to create scandals and they are paid to be visible in the media space and if they can find somebody they will falsify, “ Gono said.

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Zanu Muthar Fakhas

    “He used the term “Chinese” to describe them – a common Shona noun referring to those of Asian origin”.

    This statement is racist. Flip the coin for a minute…

    You as a black Zimbabwean, travels to a European country and because of the colour of your skin you are labelled “Nigerian”.

    You enquire why the wrong description and you are told “We use the term “Nigerian” to describe blacks – a common English noun to those of African origin”.

    Wouldn’t you be offended?

  • big

    For people here, it’s difficult to differentiate people from various oriental countries based on their features, and people have been used to most oriental looking people being Chinese. So while the visitor was wrongly labelled a Chinese, which has been acknowledged and corrected, it’s not a big issue at all. LET US FOCUS ON THE GIST OF THIS PIECE OF NEWS. I wouldn’t mind being mistakenly labeled a Nigerian by a Briton coz I know to a Briton most African arrivals are probably Nigerian. And after all IT’S NOT DEROGATORY AT ALL BEING LABELLED A NIGERIAN OR A CAMEROONIAN or a Zambian or whatever.