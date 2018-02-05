Jacob Zuma Refuses To Resign “Mugabe Style”, ANC Leaders Leave ‘State House’ With No Deal

By A Correspondent | The ANC party’s top six leaders who rushed to Jacob Zuma’s official residence to persuade him to step down last night, have left the property with no deal in sight(see video at bottom of article.)

Jacob Zuma was last night pressured to resign- to do what the ANC’s top six have termed, “what is good for the country.”

Earlier on Sunday Gwede Mantashe announced to worshippers at St. John’s church that “we’ll not humiliate him”, instead we want “unity from that meeting”.

He however also said the ANC Top-Six “wants stability in the country… [and] that’s why tonight we are meeting with President Jacob Zuma”.

The development comes days before he is due to deliver a State Of The Nation address on Thursday. The latter is meant to set the government agenda for the year.

The Resignation is crucial as it will empower his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa to set his government agenda in Thursday’s state of the nation address speech, which according to the constitution officially opens parliament, as president.

The Top 6 were spotted by journalists driving over to meet Zuma yesterday Sunday.

Zuma’s deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa is supposed to take over.

Ramaphosa defeated Zuma’s preferred successor, his own ex-wife with whom he has children with, for the ANC leadership.

Following the failure to get Zuma to resign, an emergency meeting is now to be held today, Monday.

He refused to resign and he told them to take a decision to remove him if they so wish to do so because he didn’t do anything wrong to the country. He’s arguing that he complied with all legal instructions including paying back the money, what more do they want from him — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 4, 2018

[JUST IN] The motorcade of the ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule has left President Jacob Zuma’s official residence, Mahlambandlopfu. #ANCTop6 pic.twitter.com/Eb5qzLXoeo — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) February 4, 2018

[JUST IN] ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has just arrived at President Zuma’s official residence in Mahlambandlopfu. #ANCTop6 pic.twitter.com/Hj5MbEoXhh — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) February 4, 2018