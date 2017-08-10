Video Of Chatunga Mugabe With Friends Smoking On Camera| BUT WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS VIDEO?

BUT WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS CHATUNGA VIDEO? https://t.co/rvEp6JoZ0T — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 10, 2017

Showbiz Reporter| A video of President Robert Mugabe’s son, Chatunga has torched storm amid attacks from the community with many people saying it exposes him.

Chatunga is featured in the 11 minute clip with friends who are filmed smoking and the Head Of State’s son screams saying, “T-One tell them handidye sadza kumba kwake!”

One of the friends then waves a bottle of expensive champagne into the camera saying, “Ndaripedza nhasi iro,” while another adds saying, “iro, ndapedza nhasi,” while it appears to be a drunken stupor.