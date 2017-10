A warning has been fired against a woman who was caught on camera allegedly stealing clothes from retailer, Brandforless.

The notice read: “Dear valued clients. I have video surveillance in brandsforless. Please don’t come and take my merchandise and not pay.

“I am not interested in naming and shaming or showing video play-back it’s not necessary.

“I am giving you up to end of day to come and pay or it’s going viral. #benice”