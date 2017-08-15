Video Of Mnangagwa Inside Hospital Struggling After Eating Poisonous Ice Cream | ANOTHER HOT MOCK BY CHAMISA

VIDEO FOOTAGE BELOW ARTICLE

Showbiz Reporter| Comedian Kuda Chamisa has once again scored big and this time with a hot mock video of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in hospital after eating ice cream.

The video features Mnangagwa speaking of his alleged “ice cream” ordeal while “inside” the Johannesburg hospital he is in at present.

The video which can be accessed on Chamisa’s Facebook page also suggests Morgan Tsvangirai has been offered the same ice cream, and activist, Pastor Evan Mawarire is seen mocking the two.