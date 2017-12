By David Moyo| Editor please re-stream that video of Emmerson Mnangagwa revealing that he was a G40 member. In this video, Mnangagwa even reveals Grace Mugabe as his guiding light. “Ini ndanga ndigere apo. Ndakazipigwa naMadam Stop It, Comrade Stop It. Ndopatagavhurika tose kuti pane zvakawanda zvanga zvichiitika ..gure rose ndopakubuda pachena, na Stop It…” There is another one in which he says God was once found wearing the Gushungo label. What does this say of the President now?

