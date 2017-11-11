VIDEO OF MNANGAGWA SAYING: I Personally Saw God Almighty Wearing Gushungo Label Hat | WHAT DO WE LEARN FROM THIS SHOCKING VIDEO?

1


Below is the video of expelled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa making a witness statement that God Almighty was once spotted wearing Gushungo label. “There was a day when Jehovah was seen wearing Gushungo label,” says Mnangagwa in the below video. He also adds saying people who oppose Robert Mugabe’s indigenisation policy must be thoroughly beaten up. (CONTINUE READING BELOW):

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Zwelibanzi

    Blaspheming thief and murder, your god mugabe has put you in your right place.