VIDEO OF MNANGAGWA SAYING: I Personally Saw God Almighty Wearing Gushungo Label Hat | WHAT DO WE LEARN FROM THIS SHOCKING VIDEO?

This Mnangagwa video https://t.co/bEg6VFDH31 shows Mnangagwa is STUPID or that he is WISE? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 11, 2017



Below is the video of expelled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa making a witness statement that God Almighty was once spotted wearing Gushungo label. “There was a day when Jehovah was seen wearing Gushungo label,” says Mnangagwa in the below video. He also adds saying people who oppose Robert Mugabe’s indigenisation policy must be thoroughly beaten up. (CONTINUE READING BELOW):