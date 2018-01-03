Video Of Ximex Violence Is True? Does It Prove Godwin Gomwe Is Behind It? | WHAT HAPPENED?

By Farai D Hove| A video of the Ximex Mall to Harvest House violence torched storm in Harare yesterday evening amid flaming allegations against ZANU PF Youth leader, Godwin Gomwe that he was behind it all.

MDC stalwarts who include National Executive member Chalton Hwende maintained that Gomwe is the only who led the violence that saw the MDC’s Harare offices being severely vandalised.

But speaking to ZimEye.com, Mr Gomwe rubbished the allegations. “Such messages are being fuelled by malice and mischief. Let me warn those behind the falsehoods that it is illegal and unacceptable to falsely accuse someone,” said Gomwe.

I GODWIN GOMWE… would like to categorically state that was i neither involved nor associated with the MDC Headquarters violent disturbances, whether directly or indirectly .

Furthermore, I had no knowledge of the disturbances both during and in the aftermath. I got the shock of my life when i came across a message on social media suggesting i was gun totting and leading in the violent acts.

Such messages are being fueled by malice and mischief. Let me warn those behind the falsehoods that it is illegal and unacceptable to falsely accuse someone.

I carried out a personal investigation this evening and found out that, the fight was between MDCT Youths and phone dealers that trade at XIMEX. It is said MDC people had looted phones from the dealers a couple of days ago, it's further stated that the rowdy MDC youths usually raid the dealers of their wares and use Harvest House as their hideout. When they returned today to carry out their illegal activities as their culture had been, Ximex dealers are said to have resisted them and retaliated, resulting in the violence.