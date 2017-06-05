LIVE-VIDEO: Sekeramayi More Senior Than Mnangagwa

Staff Reporter| Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi is more senior than Emmerson Mnangagwa in the liberation struggle, research papers reveal.

Contrary to claims by some war veterans at the weekend that Mnangagwa joined the war earlier than Sekeramayi, documents show Sekeramayi was already in the struggle way before the original liberation party, ZAPU was formed in 1963. By the time ZAPU was formed, Sekeramayi had already been sent abroad to Europe for studies.