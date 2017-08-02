2nd time soldiers wreak havoc in Harare

IS THIS FAIR? “Soldiers Beating Up ZRP Cops Again” https://t.co/Ejw4oigtH8 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 2, 2017

Staff Reporter| Harare CBD plunged into chaos Tuesday night when serving uniformed soldiers once again caused chaos as they descended onto the capital’s streets seeking to beat up a select number of ZRP cops. The incident was confirmed by former Cabinet Minister, Sekai Holland who was in the capital at the time.

The uniformed forces have before caused a security crisis in front of cops by ransacking shops during public riots.

This development was first published on ZimEye.com Tuesday night at 7.30pm.

Sources say the soldiers attacked the cops more than once as army officers were infuriated by the way the cops have continued to take the law into their own hands by spiking down vehicles.

Hordes of the uniformed soldiers can be seen in recorded footage determinedly marching across a bus and kombi rank as some civilians are heard saying, “they are so many of them. Hanzi zvaita sei?

“Vane munhu vavarikutsvaga handiti? – there is certainly someone they are looking for.”

Another person could be seen saying the soldiers are looking for police officers.

While a comment could not be obtained from either the police or the army, several other Harare residents confirmed the development with PDP official, Linda Masarira also voicing out that it truly did happen. More to follow as this is a developing story. – ZimEye