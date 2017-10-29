VIDEO: The Real Noah’s Ark Re-Built By The Exact Measurements

…all its dimensions straight from the pages of Genesis

Religion Reporter (ZimEye)| Inside the ark encounter, the greatest story ever told comes to life on four floors- throngs of pilgrims some arriving in two by two’s bear witness to Noah and all those animals.

This timber frame ark is rectangular and enormous, 7 stories tall almost two football fields long, all its dimensions straight from the pages of Genesis (bible).

The ark Encounter, which features a replica of Noah’s Ark, is a Christian theme park that opened in Grant County, Kentucky on July 7, 2016, despite protests. The centerpiece of the park is a full-scale model of Noah’s Ark 510 feet long, 85 feet wide, and 81 feet high. VIDEO: