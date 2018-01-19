OLD VIRAL VIDEO: Top Shop Management Abuse Woman Caught Shoplifting

Paul Nyathi| A video of a woman caught shoplifting at an N Richards Wholesale shop in Masvingo recorded in a demeaning way, has set tongues wagging.

The woman was filmed while being ordered to show how she does her shoplifting by hiding her loot in her garments under her private parts.

The video which is extensively circulating on the social media has attracted mixed feelings from the social media users with most condemning the act to record the woman and circulate her into the internet describing it as demeaning.

  • John Motsi

    please dont do that vanhuwe….

  • Mushavi

    That’s demeaning. Doubt very much this woman did it gor resale, probably to feed family. Even if she’s a habitual thief, she should just be arrested and taken to the courts. Why parade her and make her walk like a model on cart walk? What she did was VERY WRONG but doesn’t call for that public humiliation. Courts are meant to do that by punishing her for her bad deeds.

  • Mina Makoti

    Waisa video clip pa zimeye munomuite mutete here? Donzo rekuisa pa website ngerenyi. Zveari iye mutsvene, wanga adini kunyora story without publishing the video?

  • Ladys Dube

    ARREST THE MANAGER PLIZ.