OLD VIRAL VIDEO: Top Shop Management Abuse Woman Caught Shoplifting

Paul Nyathi| A video of a woman caught shoplifting at an N Richards Wholesale shop in Masvingo recorded in a demeaning way, has set tongues wagging.

The woman was filmed while being ordered to show how she does her shoplifting by hiding her loot in her garments under her private parts.

The video which is extensively circulating on the social media has attracted mixed feelings from the social media users with most condemning the act to record the woman and circulate her into the internet describing it as demeaning.