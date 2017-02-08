WATCH: Trevor Dongo Still “A Fire-Blast!”

Showbiz Reporter| Singer, Trevor Dongo is still a fire-blast despite his reputation-challenges last year when he was involved in a public fight.

ZimEye today has toured into Dongo’s melodies months after his fall from grace. Our correspondent found that the man has instead of falling been actually on the up-climb.

Below were some statistics set to shock the musician’s critics as at yesterday 7th February –

His songs:

“NDASHAMISIKA!” scored 638,179 replays.



“AFRICAN GIRL” scored 382,471 replays.



“ZVAUNONDIITA SO” scored 539,248 replays.

