WATCH: Trevor Dongo Still “A Fire-Blast!”

Showbiz Reporter| Singer, Trevor Dongo is still a fire-blast despite his reputation-challenges last year when he was involved in a public fight.

ZimEye today has toured into Dongo’s melodies months after his fall from grace. Our correspondent found that the man has instead of falling been actually on the up-climb.

Below were some statistics set to shock the musician’s critics as at yesterday 7th February –

His songs:
“NDASHAMISIKA!” scored 638,179 replays.

“AFRICAN GIRL” scored 382,471 replays.

“ZVAUNONDIITA SO” scored 539,248 replays.

