VIDEO: WICKNELL BREAKING NEWS: Chivayo Rushes To Build Fence Following Chiwenga’s Military Coup

3

Why are journalists scared of filming this site?

As Zimbabwe waits for more than 2 years to see the Gwanda Solar Project completed, ZimEye has successfully toured the project site for which convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo received a large payment of over $7 million 2 years ago.

Despite Chivayo externalising millions of dollars overseas 2 years ago also claiming on video that he was doing so to buy solar panels, there is not a single solar panel at the site to date, and not a single piece of glass present.

ZimEye this weekend also reveals that following the military coup that saw the Robert Mugabe regime being removed in November last year, Chivayo has rushed to erect a fence at the site.

ZimEye also reveals why Zimbabwean journalists are afraid of filming the area.

When we arrived at the 200 hectare site, the fencing was only half complete and we were told the fence job started just a month ago (December 2017).

Chivayo received the money around October 2015.

ZimEye reveals exclusive footage of the entire site which shows that there is only grass and dust, and the only metal presence there being two ZBC transmitters which are at a distant mountain top. Apart from that there is nothing else whatsoever.

ZimEye interviews several people at the site as the rot into the project is exposed. One Mr who identifies himself as Mr Reality Ncube tells ZimEye his hopes on the project are “that it will provide jobs.”

Mr Reality Ncube speaks…

Workers interviewed at the site reveal to ZimEye that they are workers just for the fence company.

The program will be streamed on Sunday afternoon at 4pm UK time.

Meanwhile the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Mines & Energy, Hon. Temba Mliswa has told ZimEye he is now also heading to the site so to expose the scandal which saw ZESA officials last week admit that of a truth the parastatal un-procedurally and illegally released $7million from coffers to Wicknell Chivayo and this done without a performance guarantee.

  • mai Chibwe

    If Chivayo served time in Prison and was released. It means he has paid his debt to society, why is it that reporters are still referring to him as a criminal, and to Mugabe as a FORMER president. Surely if you finished some service you automatically become a FORMER that thing.

  • Cde Chaurura

    mC one is a criminal the Moment one commits a crime, even if you are not caught and you remain one for life. Bear in mind that there are some innocent souls in prison, who aren’t criminals. So being a criminal is has nothing to do with having been released or not. You can’t wash it away by incarceration.
    Definition: One that has committed or been legally convicted of a crime.

  • Muhard

    So Mugabe’s not a criminal? He’s been convicted of a crime. Mandela, Ngwena, Mbeki, Malcolm X, MLK, and many other leaders, did that ever occur to you? It’s better not to toss labels around, one could stick on everyone.