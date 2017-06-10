Village Head Registers Voters For Zanu PF

By Staff Reporter, Nyanga North| A local traditional leader here is taking down ID numbers of villagers who he wants to attend daily Zanu PF meetings in preparation of the next year’s elections.

Village head Bechani Samakande, of ward 2 has since last week been moving around ordering all villagers to register their names and ID numbers .

Villagers who spoke to ZimEye.com, on condition of anonymity said the traditional leader was telling them that the names and ID numbers will be used as a register of Zanu PF daily meeting they shall be attending.

They said headman Samakande also told them that the names and ID numbers were needed by his superiors in Nyanga.

“Those who are refusing to register their names and ID are being threatened that they will not benefit whatever comes through the village head,” said one of the villagers.

The concerned village has 250 households.