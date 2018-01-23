Villagers Walk 30 Km To Seek Medical Attention

Terrence Mawawa| Villagers in the Mushandike Area, ward 9, Masvingo West are walking 30 kilometres from their respective homes to the nearest clinic to seek medical attention.

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa distributed posh vehicles to chiefs, villagers in the Mushandike area blamed the government for neglecting them.

“Something has be done to resolve the crisis. Why is it that the government is ignoring health issues?

We heard that Mnangagwa pampered traditional leaders with brand new motor vehicles, is it not better for him to sell the vehicles and channel the money towards the construction of clinics?

People are dying of minor health problems and nobody cares,” said Ruzi Hlanga, a Mushandike villager.

Masvingo Provincial Medical Director, Dr Amadeus Shamu was not immediately available for a comment.