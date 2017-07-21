Vimbaishe Musvaburi Kicks Eddie Cross Out, Under Evan Mawarire’s Watch

Bulawayo youthful politician, Vimbaishe Musvaburi has just announced that she will be running for MP in Bulawayo South constituency, in which Eddie Cross is the current MP.

Musvaburi’s launch was presided over by #ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire.

Musvaburi said she will be contesting the 2018 election to challenge the MDC-T which has won the constituency since its formation in 2000. Cross has been a vocal and hardworking MDC MP. Last month Lawyer Fadzayi Mahere launched her election campaign in Mt Pleasant challenging MDC’s Jameson Timba.

Also to be challenged by the new wave of independent candidates is Harare West MP Jessie Majome, again another hard working MP with visible results. More to follow…