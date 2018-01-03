Violence Inside Church Meeting: Bindura Town Hall Set On Fire

State Media – Property worth $80 000 was destroyed at a popular town hall in Bindura after the building was set on fire by rogue elements.

What started as an evening church service turned into a warzone as rogue elements attacked congregates attending an all night prayer at Tendai Hall injuring several people.

The scuffle, which could not be explained, saw property worth over $80 000 being destroyed, forcing Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Advocate Martin Dinha, Bindura Town Clerk Mr Shangwa Mavesere and other government departments to tour the site to assess damage.

Advocate Dinha castigated the misguided individuals who initiated the destruction of recreational facilities and caused human injury.

Bindura Town Clerk, Mr Mavesere said it is a sad development particularly for the council authority considering the centrality of the facility for the communities.

Tendai Hall in bindura has become a cash cow for the local authority as church events and other social functions were being held there.

The property destruction is a set back to the local authority in terms of service provision to residents as a chunk of revenue will now be directed towards upgrading the facility. – state media