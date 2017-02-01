Violent Men Convicted Of Murder To Be Flown to Zimbabwe Chikurubi Prison to Complete Their Life In Prison There | LIVE-BLAST

https://www.facebook.com/ZimEye/videos/1339846732743188/

LIVE-BLAST: As people mourn domestic violence victims, there is a hot proposal tabled by mourners of violence victims yesterday the Zimbabweans who commit crimes of the murder nature must be transferred from the UK to the notorious Chikurubi maximum prison.

What are the possibilities of UK immigration allowing this move?

At present already UK has has signed an agreement so that Nigerians who commit crimes in the United Kingdom, and Britons who commit crimes in Nigeria, will serve their sentences in their own country, where they can be properly prepared for release into the community in which they will live following their release.

Join ZimEye.com at 6.45am (UK time) as lawyers speak of this development..