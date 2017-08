UFIC leader and founder has made a claim that he personally saved Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from dying. Announcing on Sunday, he said he had already prophesied Mnangagwa’s food poisoning incident earlier in the year on April 9, going further to pray for him. Do you believe Mnangagwa was indeed poisoned and saved by Makandiwa? Vote below;

Makandiwa Says He Blocked Mnangagwa’s death By Poisoning — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 15, 2017