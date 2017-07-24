VOTE NOW – Govt To Blow $46 million On Expensive New Parliament Building, That Cash Should Be Used To Build Houses For The Poor, AGREE/DISAGREE?

NEWSROOM – Zimbabwe is set to blow over $46 million on a new parliament to be built in Mt Hampden.

The envisaged building “has more hotels and bars” while the space for parliament business is nearly just the same as the current one, it is said (PICTURES BELOW). Instead of prioritising basics like: free housing; free healthcare

; hospital infrastructure, free education, government wants to squander more millions on a useless yet expensive building.