Speculation is rife as to what exactly took place in South Africa over the weekend with reports of violence between First Lady Grace Mugabe and her son Chatunga’s girlfriend a model Gabriella Engels. What is your view? Gabriella says Grace beat her up, Zanu PF says it is Grace who was beaten up. Vote below;

WHO BEAT WHO CHAIZVO, AMAI OR CHATUNGA’S GIRLFRIEND? https://t.co/XVvjA40TLX — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 14, 2017