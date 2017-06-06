VP Mnangagwa’s Nephew Stuggles To Pay Monthly $250 For Maintenance

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew, Tongai, was yesterday dragged before Harare magistrate Anniah Ndiraya charged with failing to pay $250 monthly maintenance fees for his two children.

Tongai (39), of Sunridge in Harare, was granted $100 bail and remanded to today for trial.

The court heard that Tongai had, since June 2014, defied an order compelling him to pay $250 per month towards the upkeep of the children he sired with the complainant, Shuvai Murumbi.

As a result, the Vice-President’s nephew accumulated a debt of $5 120.

Devoted Gwashavanhu Nyagano is prosecuting the matter.-NewsDay