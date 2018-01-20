VP Mohadi Speaks For The First Time

Vice President Kembo Dugish Campbell Mohadi has appealed to all Zimbabweans to rally behind the new government which strongly believes that engagement and servant leadership will help the country attain its former glory.

Mohadi said this during a party in Gwanda today, to celebrate his recent elevation to the presidium.

The colourful event that was graced by senior government officials and Zanu PF party officials, traditional leaders, the business community among others presented Vice President Mohadi with an opportunity to unpack the vision of the new political dispensation and explain the role of Zimbabweans in getting the country moving again.

Mohadi said they are aware that without the support of Zimbabweans, the government will not succeed in its quest to rebuild the economy hence its emphasis on servant leadership.

The Vice President who is also responsible for administering the Peace and Reconciliation Portfolio underscored the need for peace and unity to continue prevailing if the national development agenda is to be realised.

Matabeleland South’s political leadership said the ascendency of Cde Mohadi to the presidium is a great honour to the province.

The occasion also saw representatives of various provinces and organisations delivering solidarity messages while well-wishers showered Vice President Mohadi with presents.

As expected at a party, guests were treated to a feast and a cake while various artists kept the gathering entertained with their polished performances.- state media

  • Honourable

    VP Mohadi you were not elected by the people , yu were imposed upon us. Free and fair elections first then we can ligetimise you.

  • mai Chibwe

    Free and fair elections will not be possible during my life time

  • Cde Chaurura

    It depends on whether you live beyond the 2018 elections or not. If you do, you might see them for the first time, in the history of Zimbabwe. Another issue is whether some will be able to accept them as such, regardless of the outcome.

  • mai Chibwe

    I would celebrate for several months if people refrain from killing each other for Em Nangagwa and Chaiwenga. Mohadi does not count really. He will be spending his money consulting prophets and N’angas. He is not a serious human being.

    But on free and fair election, totenda maruva tadye hacha. I do not believe Mnangagwa understands to idea of one person one vote. I see him as a North Korea type of leader. Dear Leader.

    The risk this time is that both ZANU PF and MDC refusenics will both NOT accept the results for different reasons.

  • True

    You are spot on. We keep on praying.