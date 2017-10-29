Wadyajena Says: I Don’t Have The Suspension Letter

Staff Reporter| Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Wadyajena has announced saying he has not received a letter of suspension as communicated by the ZANU PF Commissariat.

Wadyajena told ZimEye.com that as a result reports he has been suspended cannot be true.

“I won’t comment on that thing cause I haven’t received anything.

“It is news to me, I am just receiving phone calls from people; but I haven’t received the letter myself.”

“I don’t know because even the copy people are saying they saw, it is not signed.”

On Friday Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair Ezra Chadzamira, Masvingo Youth League political commissar Brian Munyoro, Midlands acting deputy chair Godwin Shiri and Midlands Youth League secretary for administration Justice Mayor Wadyajena were all found to have been suspended on October 25, 2017.

Chadzamira is reported by the state media saying , “I am reading about my suspension in the media. No one informed me, either verbally or through a letter. I am yet to receive any official communication, so I cannot say anything until a time there is official communication.

“I remain chairman until I am told otherwise. Right now, I am still in charge. I am seized with encouraging Zanu-PF members to register as voters ahead of next year’s elections. We want to make sure President Mugabe and Zanu-PF remain in office.”