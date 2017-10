The Member of Parliament (MP) for Gokwe-Nembudziya, Justice Wadyajena has been reportedly suspended (see the letter below). But when contacted for a comment Friday night, Wadyajena told ZimEye he has not received any letter of suspension. VIDEO LOADING – refresh this page to watch/listen.

